UN regional meet to focus on energy transition in Asia Pacific during Covid-19

Bangkok: Senior government officials and stakeholders from 53 countries including India will convene next week to discuss energy transition in the context of Covid-19 pandemic, focusing on policy solutions for a greener, more resilient, and inclusive energy future in Asia and the Pacific.

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Committee on Energy -- a key platform for reviewing progress made towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) on energy in the region -- will convene its third session from February 24 to 26.

The committee will review the draft regional roadmap on power system connectivity along with regional and national policies to support Goal 7 on energy access, renewable energy, and energy efficiency.

ESCAP will also launch the Regional Trends Report 2021: Shaping a sustainable energy future in Asia and the Pacific -- A greener, more resilient and inclusive energy system.

The report examines ambitions and progress of ESCAP member states in achieving sustainable energy goals and provides recommendations on how to develop energy systems that offer greater resilience to future crises. (ANI)