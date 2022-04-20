UN issues $25 mn for Yemen relief efforts

United Nations: The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has announced a release of emergency aid of USD 25 million for relief efforts in crisis-torn Yemen, a media report said on Friday. The aid, issued by the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, was announced on Thursday and would go towards provision of fuel, medicines, emergency supplies, clean water, sanitation services and nutrition programmes for Yemenis in need, Xinhua reported, citing an OCHA statement. According to a survey by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Food Programme, six million people in Yemen are in need of assistance. Yemen has descended into a conflict between forces supporting former president Ali Abdullah Saleh and Shia Houthi rebels backing exiled president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. IANS