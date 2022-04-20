UN envoy calls for efforts to make Afghan peace process inclusive

Kabul: The top UN envoy for Afghanistan told the Security Council that peace in the war-torn country will be achieved only by making the process inclusive from the very beginning.

Achieving sustainable peace in Afghanistan will only be possible "if security anxieties are addressed and the process is inclusive from the outset, with meaningful participation by women, youth, minorities, victims of conflict and religious leaders", Xinhua news agency quoted Deborah Lyons, the head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), as saying on Thursday.

"I ask all countries to continue to pressure the parties to the conflict to bring about a sustained reduction in violence and expect that this will be a top priority in the negotiations," Lyons stressed.

The envoy said that before agreeing on a 22-day recess in the talks earlier this week, the two parties -- Afghan government and Taliban -- agreed to rules and procedures for negotiations, formed a working committee to discuss the agenda and presented initial topics for discussion.

"These developments are an early but positive sign that both sides are willing and able to compromise when needed," she said, expressing the hope that the break will allow both sides to consult internally and externally and to resume negotiating with renewed commitment on January 5 next year.

The envoy reported, however, that violence has skyrocketed in the country.

In the last few months, improvised explosive devices caused over 60 per cent more civilian deaths and child casualties rose 25 per cent over previous periods.

She stressed that 2021 will be a pivotal year for Afghanistan, given the critical stage of peace negotiations and security transitions along with the socioeconomic challenges of Covid-19.

"Clearly Afghanistan will continue to move forward; but equally will continue to need the dedicated support of this council," she said.

