UN condemns attacks against civilians in Libya

Tripoli: The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemned the attacks on civilians in the war-torn country, a day after indiscriminate shelling killed four children in southern Tripoli.

"Four young women and girls aged between 14-20 killed, and five others, including a 11-year-old child, were injured yesterday (Wednesday) in a senseless indiscriminate shelling affecting a civilian neighbourhood in Ain Zara, reportedly by LNA forces (Libyan National Army)," Xinhua news agency quoted the UMSMIL as saying on Thursday.

"Appalled by this bloody attack, which comes hours after the international calls for a humanitarian pause, UNSMIL reiterates its strong condemnation of such indiscriminate attacks affecting civilians and renews its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities," the Mission added.

The UN-backed government and the rival eastern-based army exchanged accusations for attacking civilians in Tripoli, where deadly armed conflicts were still taking place.

The eastern-based army has been leading a military campaign since April 2019 in and around the Libyan capital of Tripoli to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.

The fighting has killed and injured thousands of people and displaced more than 150,000 civilians.

The two rival parties, which accepted a ceasefire that started on January 12, have accused each other of breaching truce.

