UN concerned over India-Pakistan border tension

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Ban-ki-Moon expressed serious concern over the prevailing situation at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement said on Friday.





The Secretary-General said he was "deeply concerned about the deterioration of the situation along the Line of Control in Kashmir in recent days," a statement issued by his office said.





He called on "all involved to prioritise the restoration of calm and stability in order to prevent any further escalation and loss of life."





The statement further said that "the Secretary-General trusts that India and Pakistan can find common ground and work towards a sustainable peace."





"The United Nations stands by the people of the region and supports all efforts to reach durable peace and security," the statement added.





--IANS