UN chief welcomes formation of new gov''t in Iraq

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the formation of the new government of Iraq led by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Guterres expressed his support to the new government and called for the implementation of meaningful reforms that make tangible improvements in people''s lives and strengthen Iraq''s democratic institutions, said Stephane Dujarric, his spokesman, in a statement on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Guterres reiterated the importance of acting in the interests of all Iraqis through a political process in which women, youth and all of Iraq''s diverse communities, including ethnic and religious minorities, can participate actively, said the statement.

The secretary-general encouraged the swift completion of the formation of the government, including by appointing women to Cabinet positions yet to be filled. He reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations to support the people and government of Iraq in their efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, it said.

Al-Kadhimi was sworn in on Wednesday after weeks of political negotiations.

--IANS