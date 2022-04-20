UN chief wants peaceful, credible elections in CAR

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for peaceful, inclusive and credible general elections in the Central African Republic (CAR) scheduled to be held on Sunday, his spokesman said in a statement.

To that end, Guterres has invited all actors to refrain from any action, including violence, hate speech and incitement to violence, that could threaten human lives and undermine the electoral process and national stability, Xinhua news agency quoted spokeman Stephane Dujarric, as saying in the statement issued on Sunday.

The Secretary-Gneral strongly condemned attacks against civil, humanitar, state authority and peacekeepers, as well as candidates, the statement said.

He called on national authorities to ensure accountability for election-related violence.

Guterres urged signatory parties to the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation to strictly comply with their commitments and address their concerns through peaceful means.

He also called on all political stakeholders and their supporters to resolve their differences peacefully, including through dialogue and appropriate institutional mechanisms, in accordance with national laws, it said.

Guterres reiterated to the people of the CAR the continued support and solidarity of the UN, in coordination with national, regional and international actors, as they strive to consolidate peace and democracy in their country, the statement added.

Sunday's polls to elect the President and National Assembly are taking place following the signing of a peace agreement in February 2019 between the government, which controls only a fifth of the country's territory, and 14 armed groups.

If no presidential candidate receives more than 50 per cent of the vote, a second round of the presidential elections will take place on February 14, 2021.

On December 3, the CAR Constitutional Court accepted 17 candidatures for the presidential elections, including incumbent President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

The country has been devastated by violence since 2013 when the Muslim Seleka rebels ousted then-president Francois Bozize, prompting reprisals from mostly Christian militias.

—IANS