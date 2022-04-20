UN Chief Urges Myanmar To Halt Military Campaign Against Rohingya

United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged Myanmar to halt its military campaign against Rohingya Muslims, just hours after Aung San Suu Kyi failed to quell an international outcry in a much-anticipated nationwide address.

"The authorities in Myanmar must end the military operations, and allow unhindered humanitarian access," Guterres told the opening of the UN General Assembly. "They must also address the grievances of the Rohingya, whose status has been left unresolved for far too long."