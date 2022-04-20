UN chief saddened by destruction due to Cyclone Harold in Pacific region

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday (local time) expressed sadness over the reports of loss of life and destruction brought by tropical Cyclone Harold in the Pacific region.

"The Secretary-General expressed his deep solidarity with the people of the Pacific as they face the impact of this cyclone, along with other climate-related challenges, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, which adds a worrying new dimension to existing vulnerabilities," Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, cited by Xinhua news agency.

In Vanuatu, Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Tonga, homes and infrastructure have been badly damaged, affecting thousands of people, who now urgently need shelter, water, sanitation and food, the statement said.

Guterres commended the governments and first responders in the affected countries for their pre-emptive work to make people safe ahead of the storm and to meet their immediate needs afterward. "The United Nations stands ready to support these efforts," it added.

Meanwhile, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) is assisting authorities in Vanuatu, Fiji and the Solomon Islands to reach those children most in need, the agency's representative in the region, Sheldon Yett, said on Twitter.

Cyclone Harold hit as countries worldwide are working to contain the spread of COVID-19.

There have been nearly 1.7 million cases of COVID-19 globally and more than 105,000 deaths, according to the latest data from the World Health Organisation (WHO). (ANI)