UN Assistant Secretary General calls on Andhra CM

Amaravati: United Nations Assistant Secretary General Satya S. Tripathi called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

During their interaction, Reddy apprised Tripathi, who also heads the New York Office of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), that the state is promoting nature farming and organic farming, along with providing marketing facilities.

He said the government took steps to train farmers in 'rythu bharosa' centres.

Stressing on the need for recycling food processing waste, the Chief Ninister said officials of the departments concerned should take this forward.

Touching upon waste to wealth concept, Tripathi said technology is available to segregate electronic waste from plastic waste through e-clusters.

Both the leaders also discussed the necessity to achieve carbon neutrality through nature farming.

The Chief Minister informed the UN official that the state government is ready to provide complete support to the UN and work along with it.

"Partnership agreements with global organisations would benefit the state and change the lives of the people and providing international marketing facilities for organic products would also benefit small and marginal farmers," he said.

Tripathi told Reddy that he was confident that the welfare schemes being implemented by the AP government such as YSR Rythu Bharosa, Cheyuta and Asara would bring a change in the lives of people to bring sustainable development.

