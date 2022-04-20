UN adopts resolution on Afghanistan

Kabul: The UN General Assemblys (UNGA) resolution on the situation in Afghanistan was adopted on Friday by a majority of 131 votes, supporting an inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Under the resolution, UN members have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan, reports TOLO News.

It also says that the UN members respect country's multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and historical heritage and welcome the efforts by Kabul in the framework of the Transformation Decade (2015–2024) to consolidate its sovereignty through strengthening a fully functioning, sustainable State in the service of its people, with the goal of becoming fully self-reliant.

It also reaffirms the long-term partnership between the Afghanistan government and the international community based on their strategic consensus and mutual commitments.

Denmark's mission in UN said the resolution comes at a critical time for Kabul and that "we are reminded that peace must build on human rights gains for all Afghans, including women, girls and minority groups", TOLO News reported.

Afghanistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Adela Raz, thanked the German mission "for the skillful and balanced approach in negotiating and drafting the very important General Assembly resolution on the situation in Afghanistan".

—IANS