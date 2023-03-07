Umesh Pal Murder Case: Remaining Suspects Will Be Nabbed, Punished: K P Maurya

Lucknow: Reacting to the encounter of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that the remaining suspects in the case will also be nabbed and punished.

Talking to ANI, Maurya said, "I would like to congratulate the police team for this success. Those criminals murdered Umesh Pal and later two police personnel also. In today's encounter, the second murderer was killed."

He said that strict action will be taken against the remaining criminals as well.

"I would like to ensure the people of Uttar Pradesh that even if criminals go underground and flee the state or country, they will be nabbed and punished by the UP Police. The rest of the criminals will also be nabbed and stringent action will be taken against them," he added.

Earlier, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, had said that the police and Special Task Force are carrying out raids and no one will be spared.

Talking to ANI, Pathak said, "You have seen how dreaded these criminals are, that they are even attacking the police. In response, police had to open fire, in which another criminal was killed".

"The police and the Special Task Force (STF) is investigating the matter. Raids and arrested are being carried out, and no one will be spared off and that's our priority," he added. Earlier in the day, an accused named Usman was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman was killed in the encounter that took place in Kaundhiyara in Prayagraj. The Emergency Medical Officer of the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital told ANI that Usman was brought dead in the hospital.

"Patient Usman was brought dead. We performed the examinations following which he was declared dead and the body was sent to the mortuary. He was shot," the officer said.

Taking on Twitter about the incident, UP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, "Didn't we say that we will destroy them (mafia nexus)!! Usman, the dreaded killer who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in a police encounter today."

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan also said, "Pujya Maharaj @myogiadityanath ji had said that they (mafia nexus) will be destroyed. The dreaded absconding killer Usman, who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in an encounter by the police today #up."

Earlier last month, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his address at the state Assembly, said that the UP government will destroy the mafia nexus in the state [Mafiaon Ko Mitti Me Mila Denge].

Launching a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party for nurturing the mafia in the state CM had said the UP government would destroy the mafia.

CM Yogi also held the previous Samajwadi Party led-government responsible for nurturing and patronizing criminals and mafia in the state.

"The Samajwadi Party not only glorified the mafia during its tenure but also garlanded them," he had said.

The Chief Minister also assured the House that the government would leave no stone unturned to act against mafias.

—ANI