Uma Bharti To Attend 'Bhumi Pujan' Ceremony In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: BJP's National Vice President Uma Bharti who earlier said that she will not go to the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, has reached the Ramjnmabhoomi site here.

She said, "I am bound by the dignity of Maryada Purushottam Ram. I have been instructed by the senior officials of Ram Temple Trust to be present at the ceremony. That is why I am here in this programme."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also reached Ayodhya to join the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony there.

All the saints have also reached there to participate in the program.

Ram Temple Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has also reached the venue. Many saints including Yoga guru Ramdev, Sadhvi Ritambhara are present at the venue.

Priests from Kashi, Delhi and Prayagraj have been called in to perform the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony. A team of 21 priests will perform 'puja' in different ways.

Apart from this, the Ram Janmabhoomi campus has also been decorated with flowers, pandals and stage have been made with beautiful 'Rangolis'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple by placing silver bricks at the auspicious time according to Vedic customs here. --IANS