Uma Bharti Discusses Ganga Clean-Up With U'khand Minister

New Delhi: Uttarakhand's Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik today met Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti here today and discussed speedy execution of the 'Namami Gange' programme in the state to clean up the river Ganga.

Kaushik assured Bharti that Uttarakhand will emerge as a model state and Haridwar a model city in implementing the flagship programme of the Centre, Water Resources Ministry spokesperson Samir Sinha said. Uttarakhand is one of the five states through which the 2,525 km-long Ganga flows. "Bharti sought the state's cooperation for successful execution of the programme. Kaushik assured all assistance in this connection," Sinha added. During the meeting, the Uttarakhand minister raised the issue of river front development at Chandighat in Haridwar. Bharti directed the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to look into the issue, the official said. The Centre has set itself a target of cleaning the Ganga by 2018.