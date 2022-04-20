Uma Bharati Not To Contest Lok Sabha Polls

Jhansi: Union minister Uma Bharati has announced not the contest in next Lok Sabha polls due to her ill health.

" I feel problem in moving around due to my back pain and problem in the legs. It would be better for me to not contest the Lok Sabha polls," she told media persons here on Sunday.

Though the MP from Jhansi said that she will trying to campaign for the BJP in the elections if her health permits. The 54 year old former Madhya Pradesh Chief minister also denied that she was in the race for the CM post in MP . The Union minister said that there was no question to return back to MP as she was committed to serve the people of Bundelkhand region specially Jhansi. " I have still lot of thing to do for Jhansi Including the food processing park and renovation of Laxmi Tal, which will start in next three months time," she said.