Ultratech, Jaypee Cement Units Violating Law: Cong MP

Congress MP Rajmani Patel on Friday claimed that cement plants of Ultratech and Jaypee group in Madhya Pradesh had been violative of Factories Act and guidelines on pollution.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Patel also said that the two cement companies had also gone back on promise to provide regular employment to members of farmer families whose land was taken for the factories.

"Instead of taking them on company payroll, they are being engaged on a contractual basis," he said.

The lawmaker also said that no facilities were being provided to farmers around the factories as per the agreement. Further, local contractors were being exploited.

"Local contractors are engaged for work but their payments are not given on time," Patel said.

The Rajya Sabha member emphasised that complaints in this regard is lodged with the relevant authorities but no action is taken due to the huge influence of the two companies on the administrative machinery.

"Instead of taking action, the complainants are threatened," he said.

Patel wanted the government to launch enquiry and punish the guilty so that affected people could get justice.

--IANS