Ultra-Modern Equipment In New Police Headquarters In Lucknow

Lucknow: The newly-constructed headquarters of Uttar Pradesh Police will be furnished with state-of-the-art security equipment and it will be impossible to enter it without a smart card.

State's police headquarters is in Allahabad and will be shifted in a new building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the inauguration of the new police building but a formal announcement for the same has not been done yet. However, the process of shifting to the new office of the Director General of Police (DGP) has been initiated and is likely to be completed till June 8. The new headquarters will have offices for 18 departments of the police and its inauguration could be done in the second week of June.

According to police spokesperson, the new Police Headquarters situated at Shaheed Path in Gomti Nagar area will be the most modern one in the country. The spokesperson said that an authorised smart access card has been prepared to enter the newly-constructed Police Headquarters Building (signature building) and the same had been handed over to DGP OP Singh on Friday.

Further, the spokesperson said that this card will be provided to all the officials/police personnel working in the Headquarters and entry into the headquarters building will not be possible without this card. These cards will be provided to the authorised police officers and police personnel in accordance with entry to each floor. Along with this, separate cards will be arranged for the visitors. In view of security reasons, the media personnel will also be admitted to the headquarters after checking their identity cards.

The spokesperson said that ultra-modern security equipment have been used to ensure the security arrangements of this building. A control room functioning 24*7 for all seven days with 150 CCTV cameras combined with 'high definition' (HD) recording facility has also been set up. The building will be protected in a three-tier manner from the outside while watch towers combined with sentry-post have also been made.

Modern fire-alarms and fire-extinguishing equipment will also be used in the Police Headquarters. The spokesperson said that a bio-metric facility has been made for all the police personnel in the building.

Spread in 40,178 square metres, this 9-storey 'bhawan' has been made at an estimated cost of 816 crore, 31 lakh Rupees and has been divided in four towers. Eighteen units of the police, including the DGP, will sit here. The building has a big auditorium which has the capacity to seat about 500 people while a museum has also been made at the ground floor of this newly-constructed building to maintain a record of the history of police. Apart from this, a cafeteria with a capacity of 350 people has also been readied while 18 lifts have been installed in this building.

The spokesperson said that a small pantry will be present for the police units in the building and in case of an emergency, a medical team will also be available in the hospital.

The spokesperson informed that the DGP's office will be situated at the ninth floor of the building wherein a gym, executive dining hall, a big auditorium and a terrace garden has also been made. A bank branch of the State Bank of India will also be present here. The largest canopy has been made in this police headquarters and there are three entry points. Underground parking facility has been provided in the bu ilding, wherein there is a capacity to house 1200 four-wheelers and 800 two-wheelers. UNI