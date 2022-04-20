Ultra Filtered Water For Govt Primary Schools In 14 Districts Of UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday relaxed norms to provide government land on circle or market rate to new industrial investors in the state and announced to provide ultra filtered water to children of 14 districts affected by the Japanese Encephalitis.

The decisions were taken at the state cabinet meeting here, chaired by Chief Minister Yogo Adityanath.

Government spokesperson and Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh told mediapersons that to boost the campaign to eradicate Japanese Encephalitis( JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome(AES), on the initiative of the Chief Minister, clean drinking water would be provided to government primary schools. The scheme has been named as Mukhya Mantri Aroyga Payjal scheme.

"In the first phase 7 districts of Basti and Gorakhpur divisions, infected with encephalitis and seven districts of Bundelkhand would be taken up. In total about 28041 primary schools would get 25 liter tank which will provide ultra filtered drinking water to the children. The project would be run on a PPP model where private companies would be entrusted to run it for five years. The government will have to spend around Rs 71.50 crore for this scheme," Mr Singh said.

In another decision, the government has relaxed the norms in providing government land to the private companies to set up industries on circle or market rate. Earlier as per the new Land acquisition Act of 2015, the investor has to pay four time of the market rate but after this decision, the investor would not just have to pay the market rate and not its four times.

The decision would immediately benefit around 350 proposals of investment in the state. The government has also amended the norms for the tender for the ambitious Poorwanchal expressway by relaxing the NHAI rule.

"Now the company would get 36 months time to complete the project with cash incentives if they do it earlier. As per the NHAI norms, it was 30 months and any delay in project attracts penalty," Mr Singh said. The government would bring a fresh tender for the Poorwanchal expressway after cancelling the first early this month due to high rate of 10.5 per cent.

The BJP government has also decided to provide basic training programme to the youths of backward community like done for the Schedule Caste and Schedule tribes. Now the OBCs youth can avail training on certain trade like tailoring, barber, plumbing,carpenter, electrician and others.

"This would be an eight month training free of cost and after completion of the training the government would also assist the trainee to get loan to start their business," he said while announcing that on the direction of the CM, now all the trained youths would be given kit after completion of their particular trade.

The government has also approved a hike in the pension of the Loktrantrik Senani(Emergency jailed) from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 20,000 per month with now including spouse, who will get the same benefit along with free travel in government buses and medical treatment at government hospitals.

The government has also amended the law to make the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Medical Sciences university at par like AIIMS with Governor Ram Naik to be the chancellor and the chief secretary will be its chairman. Earlier, the Governor had blocked the Bill on the issue seeking that it should be at par like AIIMS. The government also approved that departments concerned can select an consultant for PPP projects worth Rs 1000 crore and below through transparent tender system. Earlier all such consultants were selected by PICUP but now the departments have been given power for Rs 1000 crore and below but there is no change in the guidelines.

The government has also decided to provide Rs 40 lakhs as GST on the Legislature Development Fund on Rs 2 crore allotment to each of the legislators in the state for developing their area.

The government has also approved Rs 738.61 crore for construction of the 400 kVA transmission sub-station in Shamli district to improve the electricity supply in western UP. The cost also include a transmission line from Aligarh to Shamli and the construction of a sub-station. The government has also approved disbanding of Sonebhadra Power Generation Company Ltd, a subsidiary of UP Power Corporation Limited(UPPCL) as it was defunct since it came in existence in 2013.

The government has changed the name of Mirzapur-Vindyanchal special area as Mirzapur-Vindyanchal Development Authority which will comprise of 68 villages and the city area of both Mirzapur and Vindyachal.

The government has also approved to table the CAG reports, section one and two, for 2016-17 in the next session of the assembly while two departments -- Skill development and Technical education-- gave their details of budget expenses for the 2017-18 financial year. UNI