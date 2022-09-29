Ultimatum Against Encroachment By Traders Across The Drain In The City

Dineshpur (The Hawk): The administration has given a seven-day ultimatum by holding a meeting with the trade board regarding the encroachment by traders across the drain in the city. On Wednesday, a meeting was organized with the traders in the presence of Tehsildar and SHO. In which Tehsildar Devendra Singh Visht Patel said that the shopkeepers themselves should remove the encroachment, otherwise the encroachment will definitely be removed by the administration. Even if strictness has to be done for it, it will be done. If you have to run a bulldozer according to the orders of the government, then you will not back down. During this time the traders also kept their problems. In the end, EO Saroj Gautam said that encroachment will not be allowed under any circumstances. Munadi will be made in the market. For this, notices are being issued by the panchayat to the encroachers by marking them. On this occasion, SHO Anil Upadhyay, Vyapar Mandal President Rajesh Narang, Bhola Sharma, KK Gaba, Deepak Makkar, Shubhendu Rai and dozens were present.