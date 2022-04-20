Ukrainian Health Minister tests Covid-19 positive

Kiev: Ukraine's Health Minister Maxym Stepanov announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Despite the caution and observance of all safety rules today, I got a positive test for Covid-19," Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying in a Facebook post on Saturday.

He urged the country's citizens to comply with quarantine measures and not to visit crowded places.

On November 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak had tested positive for the virus.

They are currently in isolated wards at a hospital.

So far, a total of 525,176 Covid-19 cases, with 9,508 deaths, have been registered in Ukraine, while 238,811 patients have recovered, according to the Health Ministry.

—IANS