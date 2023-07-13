Ukraine: At Least 1 Killed, 4 Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv

Kyiv (Ukraine): At least one person was killed and four were injured in a Russian drone attack for the third consecutive night in and around Kyiv, reported Al Jazeera on Thursday.

The attack was confirmed by Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko who stated that following the "explosions," emergency services responded to calls in the Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv.

Vitali Klitschko made the statement early on Thursday morning.

Damage to the residential buildings was also reported due to the attack.

Klitschko wrote on the messaging app Telegram, "A body of one dead person was discovered in the Podilskyi district during the firefighting in an apartment block," reported Al Jazeera. The Solomyanskyi district in the centre of the Ukrainian capital was struck by falling debris from downed Russian drones, Kyiv's military administration said on Thursday, and added that at least two people were hurt. Klitschko also said earlier that material from downed Russian drones had damaged a residential building in the Darnytskyi district and caused a balcony fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The commander of Kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko, referred to the assault as a "mass attack" by Iranian-made Shahed drones that had come from multiple directions. Popko posted on Telegram that "anti-aircraft forces identified and destroyed about 10 foreign targets," according to Al Jazeera.

Additionally, reports of explosions also came from other parts of Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia in the southeast, Mykolaiv in the south, and Khmelnytskyi in the west. —ANI