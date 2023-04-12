Ukraine will let Indian students take important test from India

New Delhi : After returning home from Ukraine after the Russian invasion, Indian medical students will be able to retake a crucial exam without leaving India.

During her three-day visit to New Delhi, Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova delivered this message to the Indian side.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on Wednesday saying, "On the issue of Indian medical students, the Deputy foreign minister mentioned that Ukraine will allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile."—Inputs fromAgencies