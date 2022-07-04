Ukraine Military Confirms Fall Of Lysychansk City To Russia As War Enters Day 131

On the 131st day of the brutal war in eastern Europe, Ukrainian Armed Forces admitted that the Lysychansk region was completely captured by invading Russian troops. This allowed strategic victory to Moscow by claiming control over one of the major areas of Luhansk Oblast- which has become the centrepiece of the Kremlin's military ambition in Ukraine.

The pullback of Ukrainian troops after weeks of decisive and fierce battle offered a major breakthrough for Moscow after Russia shifted focus from toppling Kyiv in the initial days of the war. After Severodonetsk in east Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, Lysychansk is a pivotal ground located in Luhansk Oblast- which groups together to form the Donbass region. Russia's war in the eastern part of the ex-Soviet nation is aimed at the "liberation" of Donbass from "neo-Nazis" and Azov nationalists. War analysts stated that the capture of Lysychansk offers Russian forces a gateway to advance on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk region.

After being outgunned by Russia's advanced military, and manpower in east Ukraine, the defenders were asked to retreat by Kyiv's command, the General Staff of Ukraine said. The decision to pull out the armed forces was "in order to preserve their lives," the statement by the Ukrainian military said. This came hours after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that his troops had taken "full control" of Lysychansk in the Luhansk region.



