Ukraine crisis to dominate G7 summit, Obama to stress on continuing Russia sanctions

Kiev: One year after Russia was ousted out of G7 summit, US President Barcak Obama is set to urge the Group of Seven leaders to maintain the sanctions on Moscow in wake of escalating Ukraine conflict. Barack Obama who arrived in southern German city in Bavarian Alps to attend G7 summit, will press summit leaders to extend sanctions on Russia in case it continued to escalate the crisis in eastern Ukraine. �It�s important for Russia to understand that should it continue to have further escalation in Ukraine, it could be faced with additional consequences,' the US State Department added. Russia was excluded out of G7 group last year after Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea. Ukraine and West accuse Moscow of supporting pro-Russian separatists by arming them. However Russia denies the claim. So far thousands have died in the fighting between Ukrainian government and pro-Russian rebels since it began last year. Other than Ukraine crisis, G7 summit will also focus on Iran nuclear talks and US startegy in combating the Islamic State in Iraq (especially in the aftermath of the fall of Ramdi). G7 Summit in Germany, June 7-8, will also address trade, #climatechange, women's economic empowerment and #EbolaResponse, said another USD tweet. Meanwhile, protesters numbering thousands have been demonstrating near the venue for the G7 summit in southern Germany. Over 22,000 police officers have been deployed to maintain the security and even though the protests have largely been peaceful, but according to a Sky news report, there were isolated cases of clashes, wherein cops used pepper spray on protesters. Also seven cops were injured as protesters hurled objects like bottles on the police.