Ukraine''s first lady contracts coronavirus

Kiev,: Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced via her official social media account that she has tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

"I feel good, but I am in outpatient treatment, isolated from other family members not to endanger them," the first lady said on her Instagram on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to local media, Zelensky and his two children had also been tested for the virus, and their results were negative.

Zelenska said she does not know how she contracted COVID-19, as she tested negative at the beginning of June, and has followed all the quarantine rules of the health ministry, including wearing masks and gloves, and minimizing her number of contacts.

Noting that the danger of contracting the coronavirus is real despite the easing of some quarantine restrictions, Zelenska called on everyone to wear masks in public spaces.

A total of 29,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 870 deaths and 13,567 recoveries have been reported in Ukraine.

--IANS