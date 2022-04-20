Ukhand Ministers Appointed In-Charge Of Different Districts

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today appointed ministers as in-charge of different districts in the state to monitor implementation of schemes and ensure that people get the benefit of these.

Satpal Maharaj was appointed as the minister in-charge for Chamoli and Haridwar, Prakash Pant for Udhamsingh Nagar and Bageshwar, and Madan Kaushik for Uttarkashi and Dehradun, an official release said.

Harak Singh Rawat is the minister in-charge for Nainital, Yashpal Arya for Pauri and Rudraprayag, Subodh Uniyal for Pithoragarh, Arvind Pandey for Tehri, Rekha Arya for Champawat and Dhan Singh Rawat for Almora, it said. PTI