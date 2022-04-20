Ukhand CMs Office Complains To Army Over Delay In Chopper Landing

Dehradun: The office of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has complained to the Army over the alleged delay in the landing of his chopper, which, they suspect, was deliberately caused by an Army officer by placing drums on the helipad, officials said. The alleged incident took place yesterday when the chief minister was on his way back from Uttarkashi district where he had gone to distribute relief to residents of a fire-ravaged village. When the chief ministers helicopter was about to land at the GTC helipad, the pilot spotted two drums allegedly placed by Army personnel on the H (arena identified for landing) at the helipad, an official said. As a result the chopper had to be kept airborne for a little longer while the pilot looked for another spot at the helipad where it could land safely. The reason for their suspicion was that when Rawats convoy was heading for the helipad at noon yesterday, its way was allegedly blocked by a private Honda City car of an Army officer. As the convoy was about to reach the gate of the Golf Ground at the GTC helipad, the car in which the Army officer was sitting, pulled up at the gate blocking the convoys way, an entry made by the Cantonment Police Station said. When the army officer sitting in the car was requested to make room for the convoy, he said the GTC helipad premises belonged to the Army. However, when the officer was repeatedly told that his car was blocking the way, the car was driven away, the entry made at the police station said. PTI