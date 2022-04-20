UK Unveils New Points-Based Visa System

London: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday announced the launch of the Britain's new points-based visa system with effect from January 1, 2021.

"Today is a historic moment for the whole country. We're ending free movement, taking back control of our borders, and delivering on the people's priorities by introducing a new UK points-based system, which will bring overall migration numbers down," she said.

"We will attract the brightest and the best from around the globe, boosting the economy and our communities, and unleash this country's full potential", Patel added.

It will assign points for specific skills, qualifications, salaries, or professions and assure visas only to those who gain enough points, the Minister pointed out.

The new single global system will treat EU and non-EU citizens equally. It will give top priority to those with the highest skills and the greatest talents, including scientists, engineers and academics.

Overall levels of migration will be reduced, with tighter security and a better experience for those coming to the UK. It aims to end reliance on cheap, low-skilled labour coming into the country.

The global talent scheme will be opened to European Union citizens, which will allow highly-skilled scientists and researchers to come to the UK without job offers.

—IANS



