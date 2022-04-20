UK tourism sector unveils industry standard

London: In partnership with the national tourist organisations of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, VisitEngland has launched a UK-wide industry standard and consumer mark as the sector works towards reopening.

Providing a "ring of confidence" for tourism, the "We''re Good to Go" initiative is designed to show that businesses are adhering to the respective government and public health guidance, have carried out a COVID-19 risk assessment and checked that they have the required processes in place, reports Xinhua news agency.

To obtain the mark, businesses must complete a self-assessment online including a check-list confirming they have put the necessary processes in place, before receiving certification and the "We''re Good To Go" mark for display in their premises and online.

The businesses in the UK are assessed according to their respective national guidance including the social distancing and cleanliness protocols that must be in place.

The initiative follows the announcement by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the holiday and leisure industry can start to re-open from July 4, with some measures still in force to prevent a second-wave of COVID-19 cases.

Alongside the initiative, VisitEngland is also launching a "Know Before You Go" public information campaign to support tourism in England as the country further eases the lockdown.

According to latest figures from VisitBritain, inbound tourism spending is forecast to drop 63 per cent this year, equalling a 19.7 billion pounds ($22 billion) loss to the economy, while domestic tourism is forecast to lose 22 billion pounds ($27 billion) in spending across holidays and day visits alone.

