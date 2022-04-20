UK, South Africa, Brazilian Covid strain cases in India now at 242

New Delhi: The total number of COVID-19 cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants in the country is now at 242, the government said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 17,407 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The country's coronavirus tally has reached 1,11,39,516 including 1,08,26,075 recoveries and 1,57,435 deaths.

With 83,556 active coronavirus infections, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country. Kerala follows with 46,288 active cases.

Last month, India has detected two new variants of the virus-- namely N440 K and E484Q in Maharashtra and Kerala, the Union Health Ministry.

"Two new variants-- N440K and E484Q have been found in Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana. However, it cannot be assured that these two new virus strains are responsible for the surge of fresh COVID-19 in these states," Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the NITI Aayog said. (ANI)