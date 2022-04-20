UK reports another 9,938 coronavirus cases, 442 deaths

London: Another 9,938 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,144,577, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The country also reported another 442 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 121,747. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a total of 18,242,873 people have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine by Tuesday, the latest figures show.

More than three quarters of people in Britain now say they are "very likely" to have the Covid-19 vaccine, an increase from 50 percent among the same group of survey respondents five months ago, according to a two-wave Oxford University survey published on Wednesday.

In this survey, both men and women have become more supportive of a vaccine, with women's willingness to have a jab increasing from 73.6 per cent to nearly 88 per cent and men's acceptance rising from 82 per cent to nearly 90 per cent.

The survey of 1,200 British residents, contacted in early October last year and again in the first week of February 2021, revealed strong relationships between political attitudes and the intention to accept the vaccine, according to the university.

The survey found that people on lower incomes are, on average, less willing to take the vaccine.

"When so much of the UK government's lockdown exit strategy rests on successful vaccine rollout, these insights will be of immediate importance to policymakers in both their internal deliberation on policy and their outward facing communication with the public," said Professor Ben Ansell at the university.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

—IANS