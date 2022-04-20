UK records another 8,489 coronavirus cases, 548 deaths

London: The country also reported another 548 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 121,305. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest figures were revealed as nearly 18 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

Following his announcement of the roadmap out of lockdown on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that he is "hopeful" that all coronavirus restrictions in England will be removed by June 21.

"I'm hopeful but obviously nothing can be guaranteed and it all depends on the way we continue to be prudent and continue to follow the guidance in each stage," he said during a visit to a south London school.

"That's why it's so important to proceed in the cautious way that we are," he said.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Also on Tuesday, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown with four people from two households being allowed to meet outdoors from March 15.

The British government is only responsible for coronavirus restrictions in England. The devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are responsible for their own policies in relation to public health matters.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

