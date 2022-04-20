UK PM to announce decision on Priti Patel's future

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announced his decision over the findings on an inquiry into Home Secretary Priti Patel's conduct, a media report said on Friday citing sources.

The sources told the BBC that the Home Office report concluded that Patel broke rules on ministers' behaviour.

The inquiry was launched after Home Office chief Philip Rutnam, who is suing for constructive dismissal, resigned in February.

Rutnam alleged that the staff felt Patel had "created fear".

According to the sources, the report is understood to have looked at Patel's behaviour at three different government departments - the Home Office, Work and Pensions and International Development.

But a spokesperson for Patel said that she has always denied the allegations and that there were never any formal complaints made against the Home Secretary.

Despite the inquiry, several Conservative MPs have backed Patel.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC that she was an "excellent Home Secretary" who had "been nothing but courteous and kind in all the dealings I've had with her".

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat said Patel was popular "across" the party because she was "hardworking, determined and has been very kind to many".

MP Julie Marson said: "Like many women operating in a man's world, you have to be strong and decisive."

An Indian-origin, Patel became the Home Secretary in July 2019.

She has previously served as the Secretary of State for International Development (2016-17), Minister of State for Employment (2015-16), Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury (2014-15) and is also the incumbent MP for Witham.

— IANS