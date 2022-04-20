UK PM says received 1st shot of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he received the first dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine amid shaken trust in the drug.

The prime minister, who was treated from the coronavirus last April, announced his plan to get the shot earlier this week, as the country is currently vaccinating those over 50, which includes 56-year-old Johnson.

"I've just received my first Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine dose. Thank you to all of the incredible scientists, NHS staff and volunteers who helped make this happen. Getting the jab is the best thing we can do to get back to the lives we miss so much. Let's get the jab done," Johnson wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of him receiving the shot at a hospital.

The injection was carried out at the St. Thomas Hospital in London — the nearest to the prime minister's residence — where he was treated last year.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been under intense scrutiny over the recent weeks in light of reports about some recipients developing blood clots after immunization. However, the European Medicines Agency announced on Thursday it failed to find a link between the vaccine and increased risks of thrombosis.

—UNI