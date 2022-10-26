UK PM Rishi Sunak will convene first Cabinet meeting with new team

London (The Hawk): On Wednesday, the day after becoming Britain's first prime minister of Indian descent, Rishi Sunak will conduct the first Cabinet meeting with his new team.

On Tuesday, Sunak began filling out his top team with critical Cabinet appointments. He reappointed Indian-origin Suella Braverman as Home Secretary and kept new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in place for economic stability.

James Cleverly, who is not a Sunak loyalist, will continue to serve as Foreign Secretary despite the fact that this decision was made in another effort aimed at maintaining continuity.