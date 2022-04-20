UK PM returns to Downing Street after recovering from COVID-19

London: After recovering from the novel coronavirus, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street and was expected to chair the regular morning cabinet meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic before holding talks with senior Ministers and officials.

Johnson arrived at No 10 on Sunday evening after a month since he was diagnosed with the virus, reports the BBC.

He spent a week in St Thomas'' Hospital in central London, including three nights in intensive care, after being admitted on April 5. He was finally discharged on April 12.

Johnson has not been doing any official government work during his convalescence at his country residence, Chequers, although last week he did speak to the UK''s Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald Trump, as well as meeting senior Ministers.

He will now resume full-time duties, although it was unclear at this stage whether he will lead Monday''s press briefing.

The Prime Minister''s return to No 10 comes amid growing pressure from senior Conservatives to begin easing the ongoing lockdown and growing dismay at the damage it was causing to the economy, said the Metro newspaper report.

Newly-elected Labour leader Keir Starmer also added to the pressure by stepping up his calls for Ministers to set out an "exit strategy" for lifting the restrictions once it was safe to do so.

In a letter to Johnson, Starmer said it was essential Ministers learned the lessons from the mistakes made dealing with the crisis.

However, scientists advising the Government on its response warned it was far too soon to consider any relaxation, as the official death toll for the UK has increased to 20,795, with a total of 154,037 cases.

