UK PM Johnson will continue to lead government, housing minister Jenrick says

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to lead the government, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Monday after the British leader spent the night in hospital for tests because he was still suffering symptoms of the coronavirus.

"He's been working extremely hard, leading the government and being constantly updated, that's going to continue," Jenrick told BBC TV.

"Obviously today, he's in hospital having the test but he'll continue to be kept informed as to what's happening and to be in charge of the government."

