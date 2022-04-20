UK PM announces ''support bubble'' to help those living alone

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that adults living alone in England will be able to form a "support bubble" with one other household, as part of the government''s latest efforts to address the challenges during the coronavirus lockdown.

Starting from Saturday, single adult households in England, including single parents with children under 18, will be allowed to form a so-called "support bubble" with one other household of any size, which means they can go to each other''s houses, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chairing Wednesday''s Downing Street daily briefing, Johnson said the measures were a "targeted intervention" to help those who are living alone.

"There are still too many people, particularly those who live by themselves, who are lonely and struggling," he said.

But Johnson further said that the "support bubble" is not designed for those who do not qualify to start meeting inside people''s homes, "because that remains against the law".

In addition, the Prime Minister also confirmed that zoos and outdoor attractions in England will be allowed to reopen from June 15, but still social distancing rules must be followed.

As of Thursday, the COVID-19 cases in the UK stood at 291,588, the fourth highest in the world, with 41,213, the second highest number of global fatalities.

