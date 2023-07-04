UK minister meets corporate honchos in Kolkata to boost bilateral trade

Kolkata: On Tuesday, visiting UK International Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston met with a number of corporate bigwigs and top officials here, during which time he reaffirmed the commitment of India and Britain to double bilateral trade. Officials confirmed that Huddleston spoke with former West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra, RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka, and ITC Chairman & Managing Director Sanjiv Puri.

The CEOs of several Indian enterprises with business ties to the United Kingdom met with him for breakfast.

The United Kingdom and India have a practical plan to improve their relationship, as outlined in the "2030 roadmap" agreed upon by their respective prime leaders in May 2021. It will be very beneficial for both countries. Huddleston claimed at a ceremony that the trade between the two big nations would be doubled.—Inputs from Agencies