UK, India experts explore smart tech solution for Indian farmers

LONDON: Experts from the UK and India have concluded that harnessing smartphone technology which could help Indian farmers not only make better business decisions but also tackle the sustainable cooling challenges being faced by the country.

The University of Birmingham, working with the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation and MP Ensystems to uncover the cooling needs of farmers in the states of Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Karnataka, launched a new report on Thursday to highlight the potential of smart tech. The 'Promoting Clean and Energy Efficient Cold-Chains in India' report finds that using mobile apps and data analysis to manage harvesting and logistics could help to reduce the amount of food wasted between farm gate and supermarket shelf, whilst boosting farmers' incomes and reducing the environmental impact of much-needed food cooling.

The recommendation is part of a four-point "roadmap" developed by the experts, which includes promoting new business models that involves the communities taking charge of their own cooling needs; establishing "Living Labs" in rural communities where new technology can be tested among many other things.

Toby Peters, Professor in Clean Cold Economy at the University of Birmingham, said: "We're proposing a radical new approach to cooling provision with recommendations combined with government of India action to address needs from the first to last mile of the cold-chain as well as those of the broader rural community.

—PTI