UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tested positive for COVID-19

London: UK's Health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

After being diagnosed with the disease Ms Dorries said, she had taken all the advised precautions after finding out, and had been self-isolating at home as reported by BBC.

Ms Dorries, the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, said in a statement that Public Health England had started tracing people she had contact with, and the department and her parliamentary office were closely following its advice.

The 62-year-old, later tweeted that it had been "pretty rubbish but I hope I'm over the worst of it now".

It is not known how many meetings Ms Dorries had attended at Westminster or in her constituency in recent days.

All health ministers, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, are to undergo testing for the virus, along with other officials who have come into contact with Ms Dorries.

On Tuesday evening, the UK health authorities have confirmed that at least 382 people were affected by novel coronavirus.

