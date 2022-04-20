UK could face third Covid-19 wave: Scientist

London: A top scientist has warned that the UK could face a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and believes that lockdowns could only delay the crisis and but it would not permanently stop the disease from spreading.

When asked about a third wave in a TV interview on Sunday, Professor Mark Woolhouse an infectious diseases expert at Edinburgh University, said: "Well that is entirely possible. The scenario mentioned earlier does actually include this possibility.

"This is another demonstration that lockdown doesn't solve the problem – it defers it. That is why we need some kind of cavalry on the horizon.

"If we think a vaccine isn't going to be available in six months, or 12 months or two years, or whenever it may be, we do need alternatives."

The scientist's remarks came as the UK has appeared to be in the grip of a second wave, six months after national lockdown restrictions were initially imposed in March, reports the Metro newspaper.

As of Monday, the country has reported a total of 437,517 confirmed cases, with 42,077 deaths.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently facing a huge backlash from Conservative backbenchers for pushing through coronavirus restrictions without consulting MPs first.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden however, defended the government's new restrictions, including a 10 p.m. curfew for pubs and restaurants, insisting there was "definitely science" behind them.

More than 17,000,000 people, around a quarter of the population, were subject to tougher coronavirus restrictions with new measures introduced in Cardiff and Swansea Sunday evening onwards.

People have been banned from meeting others they do not live with indoors and will not be allowed to go into or leave the areas without a reasonable excuse.

Households in Wigan, Stockport, Blackpool and Leeds have also been ordered to stop mixing.

Stricter rules are already in force across large parts of north-west England, West Yorkshire, the North East and the Midlands, as well as parts of west Scotland.

–IANS