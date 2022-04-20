UK's General Election To Be Held On Dec 12

UK is all set to have a December 12 General Election after MPs voted for it to finally resolve their Brexit deadlock.

On Tuesday night, Boris Johnson won his fourth bid to go to the polls by 438 to 20, as quoted by the Gaurdian.

This would be the first December poll since 1923.

If the House of Lords approves the decision, as expected within this week, the Parliament would be dissolved by next Wednesday for a campaign of five weeks.

Mr Johnson hopes the election will give him a fresh mandate for his Brexit deal and break the current deadlock in Parliament, which has led to the UK's exit from the EU.

The prime minister told his Conservative Party colleagues it was time for the country to "come together to get Brexit done".

"It'll be a tough election and we are going to do the best we can," he added.

