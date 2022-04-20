UK's 3-tier coronavirus alert system kicks in

London: A new three-tier Covid-19 alert system set out by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come into force across England as the country struggles to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The alert system comprises three levels: "Medium", "High" and "Very High" with the level being decided according to local infection rates, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Liverpool City Region is placed in the "very high" level which sees venues such as bars and pubs closed unless they can operate as restaurants, while people are also banned from socializing with other households.

Currently, most of England is placed in the first tier of the government's three-tier system, which means an alert level of "medium".

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has announced that he now supported a complete two or three weeks of lockdown across England as a "circuit breaker" to halt the spread of the virus.

He proposed a temporary set of restrictions, designed to get the infection rate down, with every pub, bar and restaurant in England closed for two-to-three weeks.

Starmer said it could be timed to coincide with school half term holidays to minimize disruption.

According to a paper by two of the government's leading scientific advisers, a "short, sharp" two-week lockdown over the October half term break could prevent more than 7,000 deaths.

On Wednesday, Johnson told MPs at Parliament that he rules out nothing in the fight against coronavirus, but that he wants to "avoid the misery of another national lockdown".

"I rule out nothing, of course, in combating the virus but we're going to do it with the local, regional approach that can drive down and will drive down the virus if it is properly implemented," he said.

Also on Wednesday, Northern Ireland announced that the region is set to begin a four-week "circuit breaker" lockdown from Friday.

Among other restrictions, the hospitality sector in the region will be required to close apart from deliveries and takeaways for food, with the existing closing time of 11 p.m. remaining.

Meanwhile, no overnight stays in a private residence will be allowed unless in a bubble; close contact services such as hairdressers and beauticians are not permitted to open, apart from those relating to the continuation of essential health interventions and therapeutics.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford on Wednesday announced that the country will ban travellers from rest of the UK's coronavirus hotspots from Friday, adding that the evidence suggests Covid-19 is "moving from east to west across the UK and across Wales".

The measure will apply to tier-two and tier-three areas of England, according to Drakeford.

On Wednesday, the UK reported 19,724 new Covid-19 cases, which took the overall infection tally in the country to 654,644, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 43,155 after 137 new fatalities.

—IANS