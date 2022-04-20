UK''s Prince Louis paints rainbow tribute to NHS

London: UK''s Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have marked their youngest child''s Prince Louis second birthday with new photos of him doing some rainbow coloured hand-painting for the country''s National Health Service (NHS), it was reported on Thursday.

In the shots, captured by Kate at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, the toddler can be seen beaming as he playfully holds his hands up to the camera, the Metro newspaper reported.

Rainbows have become a symbol for the NHS during the coronavirus pandmic, with children across the UK putting drawings and paintings in their windows as a sign of support.

Another photo reveals Louis'' finished masterpiece, framed with a green border.

The Prince, who is the youngest of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge''s three children, turned two on Thursday and will celebrate with his family at home amid the nationwide lockdown in the country due to the pandemic.

Kate, a keen amateur photographer and patron of the Royal Photographic Society, has regularly taken and released photos of each of her children to mark their birthdays.

Both Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, are currently being homeschooled by their parents, with the Cambridges even admitting that lessons were continuing despite the Easter Holidays.--IANS