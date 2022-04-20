UIPS, PU Held Expert talk on 'Molecules to Therapeutic Discoveries'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): MHRD Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) and Placement Cell of the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, Chandigarh successfully organized a webinar on "Molecules To Therapeutic Discoveries – Treatment For Chronic And Neuropathic Pain, Substance Use Disorders" by Dr Ganesh A. Thakur, Associate Professor & Chair, Department Of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Northeastern University, Boston, USA, under the aegis of UIPS Expert Talk Series, on 10th March, 2021 at 3:30 pm.

Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson & Head Placement Cell UIPS, extended a cordial welcome to all the participants and introduced the distinguished Speaker.

Dr Thakur enlightened the students on the hurdles faced by researchers in finding a safe and effective pain treatment. Due to a high number of affected people and enormous costs involved, this area of research remains a prime concern. Citing the example of current opioid crisis, fueled by prescription opioids for pain control, he apprised of the major medical challenges in managing chronic and neuropathic pain. He further gave an overview of his drug discovery of safer pharmacotherapies for treating chronic and neuropathic pain and substance use disorders and also threw light on the current scenario of research in this field. Sharing his expert views, he guided students on the admission opportunities in M.S/Ph.D programs and possibilities of collaboration among faculties.

The talk was followed by an enthusiastic round of Q/A session involving students, researchers as well as UIPS faculty. The talk successfully concluded by a vote of thanks by the Chairperson. Around 150 participants attended the talk.