UIPS Organizes A Two-Day Symposium-Cum-Workshop On Pharma QbD

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS)organized a two-day National Symposium-cum-Workshop on “Contemporary Trends, Tools and Techniques in Pharma Quality by Design (QbD)” to apprise the pharmacy professionals on applications of Pharma QbD and related paradigms. The symposium was conducted under the able guidance of Professor Bhupinder Singh Bhoop, Former Chairperson & Dean, UIPS, PU and Emeritus Professor, Chitkara College of Pharmacy (CCP), Chitkara University, Punjab as the Symposium Chair. Around 200 delegates from 19 states of the country will be mentored from renowned resource faculty from academic and industry.

Though coined as the ‘Pharmacy Capital of the World’, India is mainly focused on generic drugs and vaccines, however, it is on the threshold of venturing into innovative products which is also mandate included in this term’s budget proposed by the Government of India. This coupled with the adoption of new ICH (Q8 to Q14) guidelines further reinforcethe inevitability and vitalityof implementing such QbD-associated principles today. Being the frontrunner pharma institute of excellence, UIPS always takes the lead on the professional front and thus, this Symposium-cum-Workshop was conceived to articulate the importance of QbD principles and give hands-on training to both the young students and established professionals by roping in stalwart experts in the domain.

The event was inaugurated by Professor Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh. In her inaugural address, she stressed on the importance of recognizing challenges and limitations of pharmaceutical industry especially in the wake of recent pandemic. She also sensitized the students that success is not measured by end results but the process of working sincerely, ethically and with full commitment.

Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Organizing Secretary, and Chairperson UIPS extended a cordial welcome to the audience motivating students to learn and take newer challenges. This was followed by address by the Professor Bhoop, who emphasized that QbD based principles are an ardent need of the hour to comply with regulatory requirements and to attain pharma quality excellence.

The event included keynote address on Pharmaceutical Product Development and Manufacturing under QbD Framework’ by Dr Gautam Samanta, Vice President & Head, QbD & Tech Transfer, Cipla Ltd., Mumbai, Maharashtra.He elaborated on the need and applications of QbD in pharma sector by very articulately giving simple yet tangible and practical examples from his long experience in pharma industry. UIPS very proudly showcased its long and glorious journey of almost 80 years in the form of a video presentation. The CD and e version of the Symposium Abstract Booklet were released by the dignitaries. Inauguration ended with words of gratitude by the Organizing Secretary from CCP, Professor Thakur Gurjeet Singh. The first day program ended with a hands-on training by Dr Muralidhara Anandamurthy, JMP, Bengaluru, Karnataka on QbD/ DoE Workshop using JMP Software.