    UILS, PU declares Results of Online Quiz Competition

    April20/ 2022


    Chandigarh (The Hawk): A 'three-round' online quiz, first of its kind was organized by University Institute

    of Legal Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh to celebrate 72nd Republic Day of

    India informed Prof. (Dr.) Rajinder Kaur, Director of UILS, PU.

    The Round 1 of quiz was held on January 26, Round 2 on January 29, and Round 3 on

    January 31 on the topics - Republic Day of India, Freedom Struggle of India, Freedom

    Fighters of Indian Independence, Constituent Assembly of India, History of Indian

    Constitution, and Landmark Cases on Constitution.

    Total of 2250 participants registered for the quiz out of which 787 attempted the

    quiz. Mohd Rameez Raza from Faculty of Law, Integral University, Lucknow, Uttar

    Pradesh secured 1st Position and Muskan Solanki from Department of Laws, Panjab

    University, Chandigarh secured 2nd Position in the quiz.

    Dr. Pushpinder Kaur, Associate Professor (Law), UILS, PU, Chandigarh informed that

    top 50 will be getting a Certificate of Commendation and the Top 10 will be given a

    Certificate of Recognition also. The student conveners for the competition included

    Vaibhav Goyal, Tanya Singla, Supriya Aggarwal, Sahil Jain, Rabia Mittal, and Vijay

    Lakshmi.

