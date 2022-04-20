UIFT Organises Workshop On 'Lippan Cone Art'

University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development (UIFT & VD), Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a one-day online art workshop on ‘Lippan Cone Art’ for the students of M.Sc. and B.Sc. Fashion and Lifestyle Technology. The demonstrations of the workshop was conducted on 18thof August, 2021 and students were given two weeks to prepare final products that they presented the same on 6th September 2021.The traditional mural craft of Rajasthan and Gujarat was demonstrated by Resource person Mrs. Santosh Verma. She explained the process and also elaborated upon modern techniques that are used today. Though this artform is traditionally created with the colour white, she also explained how colour can be introduced into this artform. She gave an online live demonstration on the technique and process of creating Lippan Cone Art and further enhanced the designs with the use of mirror cut-outs. Dr Anu H. Gupta, Chairperson UIFT & VD shared her views on the importance of learning and understanding our rich Art & Craft heritage. She also stressed on learning these age-old craft techniques and merging them with contemporary ideas which opens new avenues for the students. The workshop was well received and participants created a diverse range of artworks using the Lippan technique. Products like decorated mirrors, picture frames, and other home lifestyle products were created and presented by the participating students. Sharing her experience, Aditi a students of B.SC. V said “This workshop has been an inspiring experience. The content and the techniques demonstrated were very interesting. Well organised, very informative and enjoyable. I’m very excited to experiment with this artform and can’t wait to add these to my online store.”