UIFT ORGANISES 'TRASH TO TRENDS: AN APPROACH TOWARDS SUSTAINABILITY'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): In order to sensitize the youth towards sustainability and motivating them to contribute towards society with the help of their designing skills, University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development, Panjab University Chandigarh organized a competition "Trash To Trends: An Approach Towards Sustainability".

Students pursuing Bachelors and Masters in Fashion and Lifestyle technology enthusiastically participated in the event. They designed Wall Hangings, Pen Pots, Table Runners, Coasters, Flip Flops, Tops, Dresses, Skirts, Pouches, Tote Bags, and Sling Bags out of household textile waste to have a minimal negative effect on the global or local climate. Not only designing but creative photoshoot of the products was undertaken by the students. Participants also described the steps they took to design their products in detail. The entries were judged by Design and Environment experts.

Kritika from M.Sc. 1st sem. and Amanpreet from B.Sc. 1st sem. bagged First position, which was followed by Nitika (M.Sc. 1st sem.) at second and Yukta (B.Sc. 1st sem.) at third position.

Appreciating efforts and the creative designing of the students, Dr Anu H. Gupta, Chairperson, remarked that such initiatives on sustainability will educate youth about their environmental responsibilities and prepare them for a better lifestyle.